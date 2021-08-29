82-Year-Old Man Battling Serious Injury After Sliema Fall

An 82-year-old man is battling serious injuries after tumbling below Independence Gardens in Sliema.

Police said that the incident happened at roughly 10.30am. It is believed that the man fell onto rocks in the area.

He has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is in serious condition.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

Cover photo: Ġnien l-Indipendenza and Triq it-Torri in Sliema, Malta by Frank Vincentz