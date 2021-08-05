88-Year-Old Woman Dies From COVID-19, Over 95% Of New Cases Are Delta Variant

An 88-year-old woman has passed away due to COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today in a snap press conference.

Announcing new measures when it came to standing events, Fearne also said that 95% of COVID-19 cases in Malta are due to the Delta variant. The majority are from the Indian Delta variant, with a number also coming from the Brazilian variant.

The 88-year-old’s death marks the 424th death on the island due to the virus. The woman died while she was not receiving medical care at Mater Dei.

Four people are in ITU, including one pregnant woman.

Fearne confirmed that 78 new COVID-19 cases were found on the island while over 200 people recovered over the last 24 hours.

Active cases now rest at 1,206.

From 16th August, anyone who recieved two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 will face a seven day quarantine period, down from 14 days.

