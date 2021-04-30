90-Year-Old Ambulance Patient Taken To Mater Dei Hospital Following Collision With Truck

A 90-year-old ambulance patient was taken to Mater Dei hospital after sustaining injuries in a traffic accident yesterday.

The elderly woman, who is from Valletta, was in an ambulance driven by a 45-year-old Irish man when it collided with a truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The incident happened on Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir in Valletta.

The 90-year-old suffered injuries as a result of the collision. She was administered first aid on site before being taken to hospital for further treatment. It was later certified that she had suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

