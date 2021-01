A 91-year-old man is the latest COVID-19-related death in Malta, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that the total of COVOD-19-related fatalities now stands at 233.

The man tested positive on 28th December. He died at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

Yesterday, Malta recorded the largest single-day rise in cases since the outbreak began in March 2020, with 245 new COVID-19 patients.

RIP