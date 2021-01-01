د . إAEDSRر . س

94-Year-Old Woman Becomes First Care Home Resident To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In Malta

A 94-year-old woman has become the first care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Malta.

Mary Pizzuto, who is a resident at St Vincent de Paul, received the jab earlier today at the elderly home.

She is the first of 40 elderly people who will be vaccinated at St Vincent De Paul along with 15 staff members. 

Malta started inoculating people last Sunday with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved by the EU.

The first cohort of people to get vaccinated includes healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85 will receive it in the near future. 

The second cohort will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners, the third will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers, the fourth everyone over 55 and the fifth the general public.

