One person has died while testing positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

The man, aged 99, is the island’s 614th COVID-19 related death.

Another 127 new cases were found alongside 86 new recoveries, bringing active cases up to 1,189.

A total of 48 patients are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are in the ITU.