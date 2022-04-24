‘A Question Of Credibility?’: St Julian’s Mayor Slams Central PN Official’s Move To db Group

A Nationalist mayor has hit out at news that the right hand man of the PN’s leader had left the party to join major development company db Group.

“Then they wonder why people question why more Maltese citizens aren’t trusting political parties or certain ‘politicians’!” St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg said.

A veteran within the Nationalist Party, Buttigieg was reacting to the news that Bernard Grech’s head of secretariat, Ray Bezzina, was joining db Group as a director within the CEO’s office from 2nd May. Still part of the party during a handover period, Bezzina resigned from the PN this month following the party’s electoral defeat, telling Times of Malta of the move:

“I am proud to be joining db Group which has always followed all the laws, rules and regulations in all its projects, and will continue to do so. No one has ever proved otherwise.”

The move raised eyebrows across the island – including Buttigieg’s.

“Is this a question of credibility? I ask as an active citizen.”