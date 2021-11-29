‘A Stalwart Of Integrity’: San Anton School Headmaster Sandro Spiteri Passes Away

The headmaster of San Anton School has passed away at the age of 56.

Sandro Spiteri is being remembered as a “stalwart of integrity, moral purpose, commitment and educational leadership” as former students, colleagues and families of people he impacted during his tenure took to social media to remember the man.

“Our country and a good number of us, myself included are in debt with you. Thank you, Sandro,” said one person.

“It broke my heart to hear of your passing,” said another.

“Your spirit will live on forever in education. Ahead of your time in addressing so many situations and challenges with such positivity and expertise! Your fair call on matters and promotion of inclusivity is something I will carry with me forever. May God grant you eternal rest dear Sandro and may your wife and children of whom you were so proud of, find consolation in the fact that you have touched so many peoples hearts.”

PN’s David Thake also sent a tribute to the man, saying: