‘A Stalwart Of Integrity’: San Anton School Headmaster Sandro Spiteri Passes Away

Author profile image

By

The headmaster of San Anton School has passed away at the age of 56.

Sandro Spiteri is being remembered as a “stalwart of integrity, moral purpose, commitment and educational leadership” as former students, colleagues and families of people he impacted during his tenure took to social media to remember the man.

“Our country and a good number of us, myself included are in debt with you. Thank you, Sandro,” said one person.

“It broke my heart to hear of your passing,” said another.

“Your spirit will live on forever in education. Ahead of your time in addressing so many situations and challenges with such positivity and expertise! Your fair call on matters and promotion of inclusivity is something I will carry with me forever. May God grant you eternal rest dear Sandro and may your wife and children of whom you were so proud of, find consolation in the fact that you have touched so many peoples hearts.”

PN’s David Thake also sent a tribute to the man, saying:

“I am heartbroken to hear about Sandro Spiteri’s passing. Sandro and I worked hand in hand in the ASSP in 1984 when we fought to defend Church Schools. A man for all seasons, Sandro was a workhorse during that gruelling campaign. He single-handedly wrote a whole newspaper when we had published “Is-Sejha”.He leaves behind his loving wife and three beautiful children, his family and droves of friends. May he rest in eternal peace.”

San Anton School also posted in tribute to the man that changed the face of the school for many.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Head of School, Dr. Sandro Spiteri, earlier today. May he be granted eternal rest and may the Lord watch over his family, during this very difficult time. We kindly ask you to keep them in your prayers.”

Rest In Peace Sandro 

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

