‘A Wise Jurist And Great Scholar’: Tributes Pour In For Gozitan Former Chief Justice JJ Cremona
Some of Malta’s leading politicians have paid tribute to former chief justice JJ Cremona, the man who drafted Malta’s constitution, following his death on Thursday at the age of 102.
“He was a great scholar, a wise jurist and a prolific writer,” Education Minister Justyne Caruana said on his passing. “He drafted Malta’s first Constitution in 1964 and served in an exemplary way as President of our courts. Gozo is proud that one of its sons was so prominent in the history of this country.”
Aside from his judicial work, Cremona was a well-known poet as well.
As a former attorney general for Malta, he negotiated independence from the UK and became the first Maltese judge to ever serve at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, even being promoted to its vice-president of that court.
He was awarded many honours throughout his life, including the Companion of the Order of Merit of the Maltese Republic, Knight of the Order of Malta, Chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur, and Knight Grand Cross of the Italian Order of Merit.
MEP Roberta Metsola said that his contribution to the nation “remains valid”.
And PN Leader Bernard Grech said Malta would forever remain “grateful” to Cremona’s works and contributions to society.
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said he was “one of the most accomplished Maltese jurists” who will leave behind a legacy that will “live on forever”.
One of the most accomplished #malta jurists and former Chief Justice and one of the legislators for first #Malta constitution J.J Cremona has passed away; his legacy in the legal framework will live on forever
— Edward Zammit-Lewis (@ZammitLewisEdw) December 26, 2020
Former MP, leading criminal lawyer and constitutional expert Franco Debono praised Cremona’s work.
It wasn’t only politicians who paid tribute, with Maltese legal firms also posting their condolences upon is passing.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Prof. JJ Cremona – Chief Justice Emeritus, poet, and legal scholar. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family,” said one legal firm.