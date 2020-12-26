‘A Wise Jurist And Great Scholar’: Tributes Pour In For Gozitan Former Chief Justice JJ Cremona

Some of Malta’s leading politicians have paid tribute to former chief justice JJ Cremona, the man who drafted Malta’s constitution, following his death on Thursday at the age of 102.

“He was a great scholar, a wise jurist and a prolific writer,” Education Minister Justyne Caruana said on his passing. “He drafted Malta’s first Constitution in 1964 and served in an exemplary way as President of our courts. Gozo is proud that one of its sons was so prominent in the history of this country.”

Aside from his judicial work, Cremona was a well-known poet as well. As a former attorney general for Malta, he negotiated independence from the UK and became the first Maltese judge to ever serve at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, even being promoted to its vice-president of that court.

He was awarded many honours throughout his life, including the Companion of the Order of Merit of the Maltese Republic, Knight of the Order of Malta, Chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur, and Knight Grand Cross of the Italian Order of Merit.