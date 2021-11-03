Abandoned Ħal Farruġ Field To Be Converted Into Picnic Area
A 2,000 sqm stretch of land in Ħal Farruġ is set to be converted into a picnic area under the responsibility of Parks Malta, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli announced today.
The land will be converted into a picnic area through an agreement with Luqa local council, which will see Parks Malta made responsible for the area’s maintenance and upkeep.
The area is expected to be completed “in the coming months”, Dallis said.
Parks Malta is a government entity set up in 2020 which is tasked with maintaining Malta’s national parks and public spaces.
Dalli said the picnic area will be equipped with fencing and security cameras as well as waste separation containers and a small number of picnic benches.
“This project will further encourage families to have picnics in a natural environment,” the minister said.
The area, she added, would also be equipped with an irrigation system from a reservoir and a smart lighting system.
“Over the last few months, we have announced several open space projects. This is being done through collaboration with various local councils and Parks Malta, where we are constantly offering more open spaces for the enjoyment of the residents,” Dalli said.
“In every project, we always keep in mind the concept of sustainability, where maintenance is given priority. I look forward to more projects such as this one for the public to enjoy in their locality.”
Parks Malta director Adrian Attard said the project was another example of the “continuous work that Parks Malta is carrying out”, adding that he was looking forward to further collaboration with local councils.
