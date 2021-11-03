Abandoned Ħal Farruġ Field To Be Converted Into Picnic Area

A 2,000 sqm stretch of land in Ħal Farruġ is set to be converted into a picnic area under the responsibility of Parks Malta, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli announced today.

The land will be converted into a picnic area through an agreement with Luqa local council, which will see Parks Malta made responsible for the area’s maintenance and upkeep.

The area is expected to be completed “in the coming months”, Dallis said.

Parks Malta is a government entity set up in 2020 which is tasked with maintaining Malta’s national parks and public spaces.

Dalli said the picnic area will be equipped with fencing and security cameras as well as waste separation containers and a small number of picnic benches.

“This project will further encourage families to have picnics in a natural environment,” the minister said.

The area, she added, would also be equipped with an irrigation system from a reservoir and a smart lighting system.