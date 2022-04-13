Abandoned Luqa Home Collapses On Van Driving Nearby
A van was damaged extensively, with its windshield destroyed and parts of the car caving in, after an abandoned house collapsed onto it as it was driving nearby
Fortunately, the driver of the van was not injured in the collapse, TVM reported, though it’s safe to assume he received a major shock when the building near his vehicle began to crumble.
It all happened at around 3pm in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Ħal Luqa, with stones and parts of the building scattering across the road near the former home.
Debris that fell when the building collapsed struck various parts of the vehicle.
Following the collapse, authorities closed the road in two directions to remove the rocks and clean the area for use, as well as to confirm there was no further risk of harm to vehicles driving by.
Photos: Francesca Attard and Adrian Borg Ghigo for TVM
Have you ever seen anything like this?