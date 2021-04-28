Abandoned Siġġiewi Building To Be Turned Into Respite Care Home For Children With Autism

A dilapidated residence in Siġġiewi will be turned into a respite care home for young children with autism and other disabilities in a rejuvenation project launched by the Ministry for Social Accommodation in collaboration with the Ministry for Inclusion.

The €320,000 project will be completed by April 2023 and will provide respite services for families and carers of children with disabilities, particularly autism, aged between five and 14.

As such, the new house will include professionally-trained staff ready to assist children with autism with their needs, as well as a number of assistive technology equipment, facilities and specialised spaces to accommodate the guests.