Abandoned Vehicles Which Clog Up Malta’s Parking Spaces Will Now Be Rapidly Removed

Long-abandoned vehicles which clog up precious parking spaces in Maltese streets will start being removed at a faster rate after legislation was introduced to tackle this longstanding problem.

Transport Malta and the Local Councils’ Association published legal amendments to the law regulating the clamping and removal of motor vehicles to facilitate the removal of abandoned vehicles.

Unidentifiable and non-roadworthy vehicles and vehicles with expired licenses that have not been paid within 30 days from their due date will be slapped with an enforcement sticker.

This will give the owner a seven-day window to remove the vehicle from the road before Transport Malta enforcement officials step in.

If the notice is ignored and Transport Malta officials end up removing the vehicle, the authority will have the right to auction or scrap the vehicle and charge the owner for removal costs.

By means of these legislative amendments, we shall be in a position to clear our roads from such vehicles which are occupying space that should be used by duly licensed vehicles,” Transport Malta said.

