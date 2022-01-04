ABBA Refutes Any Links To Abner Aquilina: ‘He Has Never Been A Paid-Up Member’

ABBA, a Maltese Christian political party, has denied any links to Abner Aquilina, the 20-year-old suspect of the shocking murder of Paulina Dembska.

“Aquilina is not now, nor has he ever been, a paid-up member of ABBA,” ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff told Lovin Malta.

“I have never talked to nor associated with Mr Abner Aquilina in any way. I had not heard his name until I was contacted by you on this matter.”

“This is a small island and there are ‘associations’ between everyone in this country with only a few degrees of separation. I’m for example sure that if you look, you will find that Mr Aquilina also has had associations with both paid up members of the PL or PN.”

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats. She was raped and strangled, a TVM report has claimed.

Abner Aquilina, a 20-year-old, is being treated as the main suspect. He has since been referred to Mount Carmel Hospital, while police struggle to find any link between him and his victim.

Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

In the wake of the murder, many have questioned possible links between Aquilina and religious groups, including ABBA, after a video taken on New Year’s Eve by an ABBA and River of Love supporter at the beach along with Aquilina went viral.

Evangelist Christian fellowship group River of Love has also distanced itself from Aquilina. It was first linked to the suspect after a video taken on New Year’s Eve by an avid River of Love supporter at the beach along with Aquilina went viral.

However, Times of Malta has claimed that members of the community said that Aquilina had attended a session a few hours before the murder took place. Manche even reportedly tried to rid Aquilina of the “devil who was responsible for his homosexuality”.

Just half an hour before his arrest, Aquilina allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered. He reportedly approached the altar and caused a scene, overturning some seats.

The young man suspected of murdering Paulina Dembska claimed he was a soldier from God working to rid the world of evil during police interrogation, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that Aquilina claimed to be a “soldier of God” when under police interrogation. He claimed to have been receiving “orders from frequencies” he had been hearing in the weeks leading up to the murder.

The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.

Several women have also claimed they were harassed by Aquilina, with Lovin Malta receiving numerous screenshots from messages sent by the murder suspect.

Some have claimed that they even reported Aquilina to the police over the harassment. However, it appears that little action was taken in this regard. Lovin Malta has reached out to police.

