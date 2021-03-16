Robert Abela Asks Police To Investigate Claim Minister Linked To ‘Big Job’ Believed To Be HSBC Heist
Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to identify the Cabinet member referenced by Vince Muscat in connection to a “big job” also allegedly involving former minister Chris Cardona.
Speaking outside Parliament today, Abela described the allegation as “vague” but said he urged the Commissioner to investigate.
Following questioning from MP Jason Azzopardi in the case against Alfred and George Degiorgio in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat said that Cardona was “very close” to the Degiorgio brothers.
He told the court that the three men and a sitting minister were involved in the botched heist on HSBC in 2010. Muscat, who was a suspect in the case, did not name the minister – since he is not linked to the murder case. The magistrate has told Muscat to only name people related to the case.
The minister has so far been unnamed. However, journalist Manuel Delia has suggested that it could Minister within the Office of Prime Minister Carmelo Abela.
Abela had categorically denied any involvement with the failed heist on HSBC Malta’s headquarters when it first emerged that Muscat was talking to investigators about the issue in 2020.
📌Sources in the police tell this website that investigators believe Vince Muscat is speaking about the 2010 heist at the…
Posted by Repubblika on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
According to a previous report by the Times of Malta, Muscat told police that eight key players were involved.
Sources have suggested that Muscat has claimed that Cardona and the sitting minister were set to get €1 million and €300,000 respectively if the heist was successful.
The robbers planned to hit the HSBC Centre in Qormi in the summer of 2010, using key cards and other information acquired from a person who worked on the inside.
All was going to plan until police were tipped off by a neighbour. A shoot out ensued and the robbers managed to get away.
Criminal lawyer and Cardona associate David Gatt, who has been named in the murder case by Muscat, was cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.
Lovin Malta has sent questions to Abela for a comment.
What do you think of the claim? Comment below