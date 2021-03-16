Robert Abela Asks Police To Investigate Claim Minister Linked To ‘Big Job’ Believed To Be HSBC Heist

Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to identify the Cabinet member referenced by Vince Muscat in connection to a “big job” also allegedly involving former minister Chris Cardona.

Speaking outside Parliament today, Abela described the allegation as “vague” but said he urged the Commissioner to investigate.

Following questioning from MP Jason Azzopardi in the case against Alfred and George Degiorgio in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat said that Cardona was “very close” to the Degiorgio brothers.

He told the court that the three men and a sitting minister were involved in the botched heist on HSBC in 2010. Muscat, who was a suspect in the case, did not name the minister – since he is not linked to the murder case. The magistrate has told Muscat to only name people related to the case.