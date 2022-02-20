Abela Dissolves Parliament And Hints At ‘Ambitious’ Plan For Next Legislature

Prime Minister Robert Abela has begun the process for the next general election to take place, requesting President George Vella dissolve Parliament and hinting at an “ambitious” plan for his administration’s next legislature – if PL are elected.

With the long-awaited date for the election finally announced for 26th March, both PL and PN are kicking into election season mode; both have launched new logos and slogans, and traffic is being caused across the island (from Coast Road to Marsa) as both party begins speed up their process of putting up billboards in an attempt to convince voters to back them.