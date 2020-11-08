Abela Insists Government Is Working to Ensure Good Governance, Hitting Out At ‘Hypocritical’ Opposition

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that the government is committed to ensuring good governance in Malta, hitting out at the Opposition for being “hypocrites” and “playing the virgin” when it came to the issue.

Speaking in a telephone interview on One radio, Abela made a clear reference to PN MP Jason Azzopardi following reports over a trip to Tel Aviv and a magisterial inquiry into deals during his tenure as Parliamentary Secretary for Lands under former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi.

“While they talk about what is right today, we remember how they acted when they were in power,” Abela said.

Abela has had his own major problems with good governance ever since taking over in January after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned in disgrace after his office’s links to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and other significant corruption allegations.

The problems have spilt over into his tenure with his cabinet ministers facing serious allegations over their relationship with main suspect Yorgen Fenech and connections to major crimes like the HSBC heist.

Still, he urged the public to keep their faith in state officials, making references to changes he instituted under his tenure with a new Police Commissioner and Attorney General coming in.

Abela also made special reference to a group of 50 asylum seekers who filed constitutional proceedings against the Maltese authorities. The lawsuit is being backed by civil society group Repubblika.

He said that civil society groups in Malta were geared up to waste government officials and AFM officers time in court when they could bee working on finding a solution.

Abela once again reiterated that Malta was “full-up” to asylum seekers.

Photo: Jeremy Debattista

