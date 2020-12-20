Abela Urges Time Sensitivity In Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry: ‘We Need To Start Closing Wound’

Prime Minister Robert Abela called on the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to not “drag out the process unnecessarily long” but insisted he had nothing to fear from their final report.

“This process has left a major wound, most especially for the Caruana Galizia family, but this wound needs to start closing, and I’m determined to start doing this,” he told a political activity in Gozo.

The government had attempted to impost a 15th December deadline for the inquiry. However, this was eventually dismissed by the board itself. Abela insisted that his attempts to impose a time frame were not an attempt to intervene in the process.

“I want the board to arrive at its own conclusions so that the government can evaluate the proposals. Whatever the outcome is, it will be a judge of how things have improved in the past year. Neither the inquiry nor the report will bother me, on the contrary, I would like to see the conclusions.”

“If there’s one person who hasn’t been mentioned, it’s me,” he said.

Abela did not make any reference to the current allegations facing one of his Cabinet members, Rosianne Cutajar. It’s been revealed that Cutajar pocketed 46,500 for brokering Yorgen Fenech’s attempted purchase of a residence in Mdina.

The allegations even have links to the inquiry itself.

The property is owned by Green Eyes Ltd, which is run by Pierre Lofaro. However, the beneficial owner of the property is Joe Camilleri. Lofaro is the husband of Judge Abigail Lofaro, who sits on the inquiry board.

In his address, Abela also revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Malta on 26th December, before inoculations start on 27th December.

He said that health precautions will still need to be followed for the time being.