Abelas Over Zammits: PN Candidate Calls For An End To Alphabetical Discrimination In Donkey Voting System

A Nationalist MP candidate is calling for an end to the discriminatory ‘donkey voting’ system that gives candidates an unfair advantage by having their surnames further up the alphabet.

“The alphabet is the biggest discrimination in our electoral system,” PN candidate Mark Anthony Sammut said a video uploaded to Facebook.

‘Donkey voting’ is when a voter ranks a candidate based on the order they appear on the ballot itself. When candidates are listed alphabetically, as they are in Malta, it gives the Abelas and Borgs of the island an edge over the Tantis or Zammits.

The figures speak for themselves, as Sammut notes. The surnames of 48 of Malta’s 67 MPs start with the first seven letters of the alphabet. Meanwhile, there are just four MPs whose surnames begin with the last seven letters.

When it comes to women MPs, the gap is even wider. The surnames of all eight women MPs started with the first six letters of the alphabet.

In a Maltese election, where getting elected sometimes hinges on just a handful of votes, donkey voting can be the deciding factor. Most aspiring politicians have recognised this, with some eager to take their spouse’s surname to get bumped up the pecking order.

There’s a simple solution to the issue, Sammut explains, ensuring constant random rotation on individual ballots, like the Robson’s Rotation system. It’s been used worldwide to success, including nations like Tanzania, which use the single transferrable vote electoral system. Australia introduced the system in 1983.

For example, the system would see 100 ballot papers printed with one candidate first on the list, while the next 100 would have another candidate’s name on top and so on.