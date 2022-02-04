د . إAEDSRر . س

Live Blog: Murder And Rape Case Against Abner Aquilina Continues

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Abner Aquilina is set to appear in court today as the compilation of evidence against him for the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska in Sliema continues.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Sliema’s Independence Gardens, where she used to feed stray cats. Aquilina, a 20-year-old Maltese man, was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Aquilina, who is pleading not guilty, has told police that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

You can follow the proceedings in the live blog below. 

READ NEXT: Tourism Minister Allegedly Employed Girlfriend Into Private Secretariat From Central Bank Role

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All