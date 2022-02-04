Live Blog: Murder And Rape Case Against Abner Aquilina Continues

Abner Aquilina is set to appear in court today as the compilation of evidence against him for the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska in Sliema continues.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Sliema’s Independence Gardens, where she used to feed stray cats. Aquilina, a 20-year-old Maltese man, was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Aquilina, who is pleading not guilty, has told police that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

You can follow the proceedings in the live blog below.