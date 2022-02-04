Abner Aquilina Murder Case Returns To Court Today At 10am

The next sitting in the compilation of evidence in relation to the rape and murder of Polish national Paulina Dembska begins today at 10am in court in Valletta.

Lovin Malta will be in court and publishing up-to-the-minute updates in our live blog – follow it live at 10am.

During the last sitting, which was the first session in court where murder suspect Abner Aquilina’s testimony was hear, revealed a number of shocking details, including how Aquilina had initially followed another woman to how a diplomat walking along the Sliema Promenade had unknowingly seen the rape and murder.

The charges come after Aquilina was apprehended shortly after Dembska’s lifeless body was found in Independence Gardens, Sliema on 2nd January. However, initial police interrogations had to be stopped after Aquilina was referred to Mount Carmel for observation on the advice of medical experts.

Lovin Malta has revealed that Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.