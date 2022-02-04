Abner Aquilina’s Defence Lawyer: ‘I Want List Of Pills My Client Was Filled With Morning, Afternoon And Evening’

Murder suspect Abner Aquilina’s defence lawyer Mario Mifsud has asked to know what medicinal pills his client was given, alleging that he’s been “filled” with pills during his time in Mount Carmel.

You can follow the developments in court via Lovin Malta’s live blog.

“Besides all the kummiedji that Aquilina said, he also said that they filled him with pills [at Mount Carmel] – in the morning, afternoon and evening. We need to know what those pills are – I’m no expert but I know that your tongue will be loosened after taking a glass of whiskey…” Mifsud said as the compilation of evidence in the Paulina Dembska murder case continued today in court in Valletta.

“First an independent psychiatrist deemed him unfit for interrogation and sent him to Mount Carmel; afterwards he was deemed fit for interrogation,” Mifsud said.

“We want justice, but we want justice to be fair and without excess pressure from anyone,” Mifsud continued.

“I’m not criticising the media because they’re doing their job. Everyone must do their jobs but as defence lawyer, I have an obligation to ensure justice is done and everything is done well. I want to have a list of the medications he was injected with and then let’s see how things go. That’s why you can’t rush sometimes – pressure isn’t good for anything, let alone a case like this.”