Abner Aquilina’s Defence Lawyer: ‘I Want List Of Pills My Client Was Filled With Morning, Afternoon And Evening’

By ,

Murder suspect Abner Aquilina’s defence lawyer Mario Mifsud has asked to know what medicinal pills his client was given, alleging that he’s been “filled” with pills during his time in Mount Carmel.

“Besides all the kummiedji that Aquilina said, he also said that they filled him with pills [at Mount Carmel] – in the morning, afternoon and evening. We need to know what those pills are – I’m no expert but I know that your tongue will be loosened after taking a glass of whiskey…” Mifsud said as the compilation of evidence in the Paulina Dembska murder case continued today in court in Valletta.

“First an independent psychiatrist deemed him unfit for interrogation and sent him to Mount Carmel; afterwards he was deemed fit for interrogation,” Mifsud said. 

“We want justice, but we want justice to be fair and without excess pressure from anyone,” Mifsud continued.

“I’m not criticising the media because they’re doing their job. Everyone must do their jobs but as defence lawyer, I have an obligation to ensure justice is done and everything is done well. I want to have a list of the medications he was injected with and then let’s see how things go. That’s why you can’t rush sometimes – pressure isn’t good for anything, let alone a case like this.”

It wasn’t only the medication Aquilina was given that lawyer Mifsud mentioned.

Mifsud referred to the recently-proposed draft femicide law in Malta that was enacted this week, shrugging his shoulders and saying he cannot understand the point of distinguishing between male and female victims.

Shortly afterwards, Magistrate Farrugia suspended today’s sitting to take a decision on the next steps of the case.

Prior to the reference to his medication, psychiatrist Joseph Saliba, who works at the prison and the forensic unit, took the stand, recounting how Aquilina had stripped off his clothes, blocked the toilet and flooded his cell, refusing any medical help.

In prison, Aquilina refused his medication, shaved his head and started exhibiting signs of strange behaviour.“He had to be injected three times with a calming drug. Yesterday he was really confused and was graphically describing things that happened to the victim, strongly refusing help, warning that he will make our lives miserable otherwise,” Saliba recounted.

“He said there’s a cross ready for him and that he will be crucified upside down.”

Today, he stripped off his clothes and told psychiatrists to kneel before him.

“He was indicating to me that he’s a devil or that the devil is inside him,” Saliba says. “He was refusing treatment and saying he cannot be treated. The only thing I could do was transfer him to the forensic unit.”

Parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti points out that Aquilina had displayed similar behaviour when under police interrogation.

Filletti says Aquilina refused to believe that he’s mentally unwell

What do you make of the latest developments in the Dembksa murder case?

