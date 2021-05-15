Abortion Decriminalisation Could Make It To Labour’s Electoral Manifesto Following Public Consultation

The Labour Party could include the decriminalisation of abortion in its electoral manifesto, but only after a national public consultation on the matter has been carried out.

The party was this morning reported to be planning to announce a national consultation process on the subject, following a surprise proposal by former Labour MP Marlene Farrugia.

The now-independent MP on Wednesday tabled a Bill in Parliament which, if passed into law, would see provisions criminalising abortion removed from the Criminal Code.

Party insiders who spoke to the Times of Malta said that while Labour’s parliamentary group has decided not to support Farrugia’s Bill, the party is likely to launch a national consultation process in order to gauge support and possibly come up with its own proposals.

The outcome of this process would then inform whether or not the issue is included in the party’s electoral manifesto for the upcoming election, which could happen as late as June next year – though it is largely expected to come sooner than that.