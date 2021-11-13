VOX POP: What Do Malta’s Uni Students Think About Abortion?

In the space of a decade, Malta has gone from one of the few countries where divorce was illegal to a bastion of civil liberties. Now, the debate is starting to turn to more controversial topics like abortion.

Lovin Malta visited the University of Malta to see what students think about the topic with a private member’s bill table by Marlene Farrugia over the issue seemingly going quiet.

The response among students was mixed. Some were clearly pro-choice, insisting that the complexities surrounding the issue, like access, income, and stability meant that people deserved the right to choose.

“I would never get an abortion, but that doesn’t mean I should make others do the same,” one person said.