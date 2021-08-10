Acres Of Land In Malta Have Burned Down During Recent Heatwave

Large fires are engulfing Malta’s Mediterranean neighbours amid a seemingly never-ending heatwave bringing a renewed focus on climate change. The scorching sun has had its impact in Malta too, with one local councillor detailing how acres of land have burned in recent weeks.

“In Wied Qirda, around 25 tumoli of land, which included mature locust trees, were burned. Another 10 tumoli burned down in Girgenti Valley. Apart from the reeds, mature poplar trees were burned, a few of them old trees. Lost,” Zebbug local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi wrote on social media.

“Let us not forget the huge fires in 2019 that burned 180 acres of land in Mizieb, as many as 25 football pitches, among which 4000 trees were burned.”

Zammit Lupi also shared images of the devastation of the recent fires in the area, some of many happening on the island at the moment.

“The huge drought we are experiencing does not help. Once we live through warmer summers, and the effects of climate change come, the chance of fires increases, they will spread faster and the destruction is greater,” he said.