Active Cases Continue To Rise As 141 New COVID-19 Cases Discovered In Malta

Malta’s total number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 2,753 – an all time high for the country after a week of rising numbers.

This comes after 141 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoveries, and one new death were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 239, with 12,596 people having recovered from the virus in total.

2,866 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that 566,945 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first case of COVID-19.