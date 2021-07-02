Active Cases Continue To Rise As Six New COVID-19 Patients Found Alongside Zero Recoveries

Malta has found six new COVID-19 cases alongside no new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means active cases have continued to rise to 52. Active cases have risen every day this week since Monday, with 27 new cases found over the last five days alone.

No deaths were recorded during this time period.

A total of 675,014 doses of the vaccine have been given out since December.

Malta’s vaccination drive is moving ahead, with 12 to 16 year-olds being vaccinated as well. However, a number of illegal gatherings where social distancing was not being upheld have been noted over the last few weeks, potentially leading to the rise in numbers.