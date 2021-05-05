Active Cases Drop After Malta Registers 30 New COVID-19 Patients, 38 Recoveries And Zero Deaths

Malta’s active cases have dropped after the country registered 30 new patients and 38 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means active cases now sit at 280. Zero deaths were recorded.

A total of 352,421 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out so far, with 111,318 being second doses.

As of today, anyone above the age of 30 can register to obtain the vaccine as the island’s inoculation campaign continues its swift pace. You can register by visiting the official website.