Active Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta Drop To 1,553 With 50 New Patients Confirmed

By

Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped once again to 1,553, after 53 new patients and 101 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

There were also 2,612 swab tested conducted in Malta’s testing centres, meaning total swab tests carried out have reached 481,709.

According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry, there are 187 total deaths relating to coronavirus, meaning four more patients have succumbed to the virus since yesterday. 

No details were given on the latest fatalities.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•12•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 19 December 2020

Comments
