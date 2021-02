There are 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Malta’s health authorities have announced.

The number comes alongside 156 more recoveries over the last 24 hours, bringing active cases down to 2,401.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths since yesterday, meaning Malta’s death toll has remained stable at 286.

A total of 44,598 doses of vaccine have been given out, of which 12,928 are second doses.