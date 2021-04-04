Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 549 After Malta Registers 34 New Patients And 117 Recoveries
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 549 after the country recorded 34 new patients and 117 recoveries over the last 24 hours.
One COVID-19 patient, a 72-year-old man, died. Total deaths now stand at 398.
Over 58,000 people have now received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 04•04•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Sunday, April 4, 2021
