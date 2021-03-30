د . إAEDSRر . س

Active COVID-19 Cases Drops To 899 After 55 New Patients, 286 Recoveries, And Two Deaths Registered

Malta has registered 55 new COVID-19 patients, 286 recoveries, and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that active cases now stands at 899.

Two people died overnight, a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman. Total deaths are now at 390.

Over 52,300 people have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

