Active COVID-19 Cases Drops To 899 After 55 New Patients, 286 Recoveries, And Two Deaths Registered
Malta has registered 55 new COVID-19 patients, 286 recoveries, and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
This means that active cases now stands at 899.
Two people died overnight, a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman. Total deaths are now at 390.
Over 52,300 people have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•03•2021
Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
