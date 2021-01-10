د . إAEDSRر . س

Active COVID-19 Cases Reach 2,322 After Malta Records 184 New Patients And 82 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 184 new COVID-19 patients and 82 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322.

Testing remains high with 3,298 swabs conducted yesterday.

One patient, a 91-year-old, has died. There have been 233 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•01•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 10 January 2021

Yesterday, Malta recorded the largest single-day rise in cases since the outbreak began in March 2020, with 245 new COVID-19 patients.

Malta has so far secured 770,000 doses of vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, 670,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 100,000 of the Moderna jab.

Malta expects to achieve herd immunity, equivalent to the inoculation of 60-70% of people, by the end of September, based on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines alone.

