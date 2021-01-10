Active COVID-19 Cases Reach 2,322 After Malta Records 184 New Patients And 82 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 184 new COVID-19 patients and 82 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322.

Testing remains high with 3,298 swabs conducted yesterday.

One patient, a 91-year-old, has died. There have been 233 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.