Active COVID-19 Cases Rise Slightly To 288 As 27 New Patients Discovered In Malta

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have risen slightly after 27 new patients were registered with the virus over the last 24 hours. During that time period, 19 people recovered as well.

This means active cases now sit at 288.

A total of 346,951 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out so far, with 109,933 being second doses.

As of today, anyone above the age of 30 can register to obtain the vaccine as the island’s inoculation campaign continues its swift pace. You can register by visiting the official website.

