Activist Groups Moviment Graffitti And ReLeaf Welcome Cannabis Reform White Paper

Two of Malta’s leading pressure groups have praised the white paper for cannabis policy reform announced earlier this week.

ReLeaf, Malta’s leading pro-cannabis legalisation movement, and pressure group Moviment Graffitti – who have also been calling for legalisation for years – said the white paper was a “welcome development” for better civil liberties in Malta.

ReLeaf welcomed the “bold step to promote human rights and public health through concrete policy and legislative changes that focus on the private adult cultivation and consumption of cannabis in Malta”.

Noting some of the key elements of the white paper – such as individual’s being able to grow up to four plants per household, carry up to seven grams on their person and the expungement of previous criminal records – they urged cannabis users in Malta to reach out to the government and give their feedback to the proposals.

The white paper is currently at a public consultation stage, meaning the government will await feedback from the general public for the next six weeks before it begins reworking the policies and moving onto the draft legal bill stage.