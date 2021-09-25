ADPD Backs Local Councils’ Proposal For Shift Away From ‘50-Year-Old’ Door-To-Door Waste Collection 

At a press conference this morning, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the government and its waste management agency Wasteserv were tying local councils down and preventing them from being able to properly administer waste collection.

The proposal would see a network of public waste containers, both above and below ground and the introduction of a system administered by regional councils, with the government reported to be seriously considering the proposal.

ADPD has declared its support for a proposal by Malta local councils association, for waste collection in Malta to shift away from the present door-to-door system towards a more centralised method.

“Door-to-door waste collection needs to be supplemented with other waste collection methods which address residents’ needs. We cannot retain a system designed for the needs of society 50 years ago,” Cacopardo said.

He said the association’s proposal was a reasonable one and needed to be given due attention, adding however that it would also require significant work to implement.

Cacopardo urged the government to allocate the necessary resources to exploring the proposal.

Local councils, he said, were the best-placed stakeholders to ensure efficient waste management.

The party’s deputy secretary-general and election candidate Sandra Gauci noted that the present system meant having to contend with pavements full of garbage bags and a lack of accessibility especially for the elderly, not to mention the resulting uncleanliness.

Moreover, she said the waste collection schedule in its current form did not take into account the needs of shift workers or apartments rented out as short-term accommodation.

Do you agree with this proposal?