ADPD Formally Adopts Position In Favour Of Restricted Access To Abortion 

ADPD’s Executive Committee has adopted a resolution supporting the decriminalisation of abortion in specific circumstances.

During a meeting held this morning, the committee approved a resolution regarding its response to the Bill tabled in Parliament by MP Marlene Farrugia.

Farrugia was previously the leader of Partit Demokratiku, which has since merged with Alternattiva Demokratika to form ADPD.

“The Maltese legislation on abortion is not fit for purpose,” the party said in a statement following the meeting. “It needs to be brought up to date after more than 160 yers. It requires to be brought in line with medical and scientific progress over the years.”

The approved resolution supports decriminalisation of abortion, “limited to the woman subject to abortion”.

Moreover, it emphasised that abortion should only be made available in very specific circumstances, including when the pregnant woman’s life is in danger, when a pregnancy is the result of violence or when the pregnancy is not viable.

The party emphasised that it was against the “normalisation” of abortion.

“There is an urgent need for more emphasis on reproductive and sexual health education at all levels of our educational structures. We need to reinforce responsible behaviour in particular from males,” the party said.

ADPD said it was “available and willing” to participate in dialogue with civil society with the aim of “identifying a consensual approach to the required reforms”.

ADPD’s position is the result of a three-year process of internal debate.

Back in 2019, independent candidate Arnold Cassola had quit Alternattiva Demokratika after it expressed its support for a national discussion on abortion.

In a statement this morning, Cassola said he remained against abortion except when the woman’s life was at risk. He said that doctors who assist in abortions should still have their warrant withdrawn.

