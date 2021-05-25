Court Denies Bail For Adrian Agius Tal-Maksar, Who Is Charged With Carmel Chircop Murder
Adrian Agius, one of the men accused of being involved in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, has been had his bail request refused.
The decision was handed down this afternoon by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo following yesterday’s morning in the compilation of evidence against him.
He has been charged along with his brother Robert, Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella.
Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers, while lawyer William Cuschieri is representing George Degiorgio.
Lawyer George Camilleri is prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s office together with Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.
