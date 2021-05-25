Court Denies Bail For Adrian Agius Tal-Maksar, Who Is Charged With Carmel Chircop Murder

Adrian Agius, one of the men accused of being involved in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, has been had his bail request refused.

The decision was handed down this afternoon by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo following yesterday’s morning in the compilation of evidence against him.

He has been charged along with his brother Robert, Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder.

The request for bail was opposed by the Attorney General’s office because the charges against Agius were serious and that this meant he constituted a flight risk. The Magistrate agreed, rejecting Agiu’s bail request.