Adrian Delia And His Supporters In Not So Subtle Show Of Force At PN’s Independence Day Celebrations
Supporters of former Nationalist Party Adrian Delia were out in full force this evening, equipped with ‘Team Adrian Delia’ t-shirts as the party’s supporters gathered at the granaries in Floriana for the annual Independence Day celebrations.
Delia was ousted from his leadership role after a majority of the PN’s parliamentary group announced that he no longer had their confidence. Despite this, he still retains the support of a large segment of the PN’s vote base, especially those coming from more working-class backgrounds.
This fact was even acknowledged by party leader Bernard Grech who referred to Delia as the leader who had “started to bring the PN closer to the people”.
Delia’s decision to stay on in politics and to contest the upcoming general election is a stark reminder of the divisions within the party.
In fact, MaltaToday reported that Delia’s supporters were involved in a brief argument with other party supporters who commented about the fact that they were wearing t-shirts with Delia’s name on them, something prohibited by the party’s regulations.
In his speech, Grech emphasised the fact that he came from humble beginnings, unlike Prime Minister Robert Abela, who he portrayed as a Prime Minister born with a silver spoon who was detached from the needs and concerns of everyday people.
