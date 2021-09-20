Adrian Delia And His Supporters In Not So Subtle Show Of Force At PN’s Independence Day Celebrations

Supporters of former Nationalist Party Adrian Delia were out in full force this evening, equipped with ‘Team Adrian Delia’ t-shirts as the party’s supporters gathered at the granaries in Floriana for the annual Independence Day celebrations.

Delia was ousted from his leadership role after a majority of the PN’s parliamentary group announced that he no longer had their confidence. Despite this, he still retains the support of a large segment of the PN’s vote base, especially those coming from more working-class backgrounds.

This fact was even acknowledged by party leader Bernard Grech who referred to Delia as the leader who had “started to bring the PN closer to the people”.