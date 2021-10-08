Adrian Delia Approved To Contest Election On 7th District, Claudette Buttigieg To Contest Gozo 

“I have just received the unanimous approval of the executive to contest the general election on the 7th district after I was already approved to run on the 8th district. I promise to work hard for all my constituents in these localities,” Delia said.

Nationalist Party MP Adrian Delia will be contesting the next general election on the 8th and 7th district after getting the green light from the party’s executive committee.

Whether or not Delia would be approved to run on the district, which includes Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa and Rabat, was the subject of some speculation in recent weeks.

In fact, Grech was asked by ONE news during an interview on the granaries last month whether Delia was being prevented from running on the district with Grech simply responding that the matter was the subject of ongoing discussions and that he wanted what was best for the party.

Delia, who was replaced at the helm of the party by Grech a year ago, currently represents the 7th district in Parliament after taking former MP Jean Pierre Debono’s seat.

Yesterday also saw the approval of Claudette Buttigieg as a candidate on the 13th district, Gozo.