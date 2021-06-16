Adrian Delia Clashes With Arnold Cassola Over Taxes, Challenges Him To Publish His Own
Former PN leader Adrian Delia and former AD leader Arnold Cassola have butted heads on social media after the latter accused the former of hiding undeclared taxes.
In a post naming several prominent politicians including former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, current PN leader Bernard Grech and MP Rosianne Cutajar, Cassola accused Delia of having undeclared taxes related to his income.
“Let me clarify: I have never taken bribes. Never received illicit ‘senseriji’/commissions. Never undeclared or evaded tax,” Delia said in a status.
“The other politicians/every politician may and should give public account of their position. I did on mine. Today. In the past years. Always will,” he continued.
Saying he had been the most public and transparent in declaring his finances, he said he had underwent a “thorough due diligence” and challenged Cassola to do the same, before urging for less false allegations to be made in his regard and more honesty to become the norm.
While Delia is still active as a politician, Cassola has often used his platform over recent years to raise awareness over a number of issues ranging from good governance to environmental abuse.
And Cassola was quick to reply, saying: “Adrian Delia, it is because we are honest, transparent and truthful that the post was made more specific to show that you are included not for bribery or senseriji but because you failed to pay your taxes on your income within the time limits required for all Maltese citizens.”
However, Delia himself shot back, saying: “Late and criminal are not same. Be truthful. If I was late I’ll pay interest. Those who committed a criminal offence go to jail.”
The tit-for-tat came about after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana spoke about undeclared taxes on the island, estimated to be worth up to half a billion euro over 10 years.
And when it came to his own tax returns, Cassola said he had already contacted the Commissioner of Inland Revenue, Marvin Gaerty, to give access to Delia to “freely consult every tax declaration of mine as he wishes.”
What do you make of the renewed focus on undeclared taxes in Malta?