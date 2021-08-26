Adrian Delia Raises Caution On Dangerous Driving By E-Scooters And Food Delivery Drivers

Speaking about a recent e-scooter accident that took place, Nationalist MP and former opposition leader Adrian Delia warned that many more accidents will happen if action is not taken immediately.

He described the scooters as, “Running on pavements, shooting down like an arrow in the street, swelling here and slipping there.”

He also extends his warning and caution to food delivery bikes.

Delia appealed for a change in the way we travel around this densely populated island.

The post was met with a mix of comments, some in favour of Delia’s position and some against.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening in St Paul’s Bay between a 25-year-old man who was driving the scooter and a 40 year-old-woman, driving a Toyota Vitz.

Do you use e-scooters to get around?