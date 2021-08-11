Adrian Delia Files Libel Suit Against Lovin Malta Over Yorgen Fenech’s Claims

Adrian Delia has filed a libel suit against Lovin Malta following the publication of Yorgen Fenech’s claims that the former PN leader messaged him during a parliamentary debate on 17 Black.

Well-informed sources had told Lovin Malta that Fenech made the claim in a text message conversation with a well-known businesswoman, boasting of his links to Malta’s politicians.

Delia has denied the claims and today submitted a judicial application to commence libel proceedings against Lovin Malta. No right of reply was sent.

Lovin Malta will be providing all evidence to substantiate the claims made in the article.

The debate happened on 12th November 2018, soon after the 17 Black reveal. Fenech was arrested over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia a year later.