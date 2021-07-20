Adrian Delia Laments Birkirkara’s Santa Liena Fireworks Factory Losing Its License In ‘Secret Agreement’

Former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has taken to Facebook lamenting the status of the Santa Liena Fireworks Factory having its license to create fireworks revoked by the Police Commission.

Santa Liena, also known as Saint Helen in English, is Birkirkara’s main festa – typically celebrated on 18th August. Considering Birkirkara is one of Malta’s largest towns, the feast of Santa Liena is definitely one of the more important festas.

Taking to Facebook Delia, himself a resident of Birkirkara, highlighted that “every village in our country has a festa or two, every feast has a band or two and [has] fireworks performed by a fireworks factory or two”.