Adrian Delia Officially Refuses Position In Bernard Grech’s Shadow Cabinet

Former PN Leader Adrian Delia has officially refused a position in his successor, Bernard Grech’s Shadow Cabinet.

Delia lost a leadership election to Grech in October 2020. He was forced into the election after losing a series of confidence votes in the PN’s internal structures.

A spokesperson for Delia has indicated that he would refuse such an offer, saying that he’d rather follow the Westminster model wherein former party leaders do not shadow.

Delia has been active ever since the bruising defeat. He has even suggested that he is enjoying his political life away from the leadership, explaining that he is finding far easier as an MP to meet everyday people.

Grech announced his Shadow Cabinet earlier today, introducing sweeping changes to the team he inherited from Delia.

What do you think of Delia’s decision? Comment below