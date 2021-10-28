Adrian Delia Sits Right Behind Bernard Grech In Parliament And Says It Wasn’t By Chance

Nationalist MP and former leader Adrian Delia made it a point to sit right behind Bernard Grech during the Opposition Leader’s most recent parliamentary speech.

By sitting right behind Grech, Parliament’s cameras were able to capture Delia banging the desk in approval of the PN leader’s speech.

Questioned by Lovin Malta whether his seating position was intentional or coincidental, Delia responded that “nothing happens by chance”.

Grech replaced Delia as PN leader last year following an extremely bitter period of strife, during which the majority of PN MPs expressed their distrust in Delia. Delia responded by naming four MPs he could never trust again.

However, with a general election fast approaching, the PN faces a challenge to convince the people of Malta that it isn’t split into warring factions. Delia’s seating position in Parliament could symbolically help in this regard.

In his speech, Grech condemned Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis over his relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and the lack of resources at court.

“There aren’t enough judiciary and staff at the courts and Malta’s court cases take around eight times as long to conclude as the EU average,” he warned. “Time costs a lot of money and it’s unacceptable for people to waste their time and money in court for a case that should take two months but drags on for much longer.”