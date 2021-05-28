Adrian Hillman Heads Straight To Financial Crimes Department Upon Being Extradited Back To Malta

Adrian Hillman, the former managing director of Allied Newspapers, has been brought back to Malta as part of an extradition process that will see him face charges for a number of financial crimes.

Hillman arrived earlier this afternoon and was taken to the Financial Crimes Investigation Departments for interrogation, the Times of Malta reported.

The former managing director is expected to face charges for money laundering following an inquiry into a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report which found that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had channelled over €650,000 to him in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015 in a deal which saw his company, Kasco, supply a printing press to Times of Malta in 2018.

It is believed that the funds were transferred via a number of offshore companies and accounts based in Gibraltar and Switzerland, as well as the infamous Pilatus Bank.

Hillman was brought to Maltaon the back of the UK-EU surrender agreement. It replaced the European Arrest Warrants in place while the UK was part of the EU and functions very similar to it.

Police have prosecuted 11 people so far in relation to these charges, including Schembri and Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, on 20th March.

Hillman is expected to be charged in the coming days.

