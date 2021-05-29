Adrian Hillman To Be Charged In Court For Money Laundering And Fraud

Adrian Hillman, the former managing director of Allied Newspapers, is expected to be charged in court today for a number of financial crimes including money laundering and fraud.

Hillman, who was extradited to Malta just yesterday, will appear in front of magistrate Doreen Clarke at 10am, according to a police report.

The former managing director of Allied Newspapers is expected to face charges for money laundering and fraud following an inquiry into a leaked report which found that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had channelled over €650,000 to him in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015 in a deal which saw his company, Kasco, supply a printing press to Times of Malta in 2018.

It is believed that the funds were transferred via a number of offshore companies and accounts based in Gibraltar and Switzerland, as well as the infamous Pilatus Bank.

Hillman was brought back to Malta yesterday on the back of the UK-EU surrender agreement. It replaced the European Arrest Warrants in place while the UK was part of the EU and functions very similar to it.

Police have prosecuted 11 people so far in relation to these charges, including Schembri and Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, on 20th March.

