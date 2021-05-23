Adrian Hillman ‘Will Be Returning’ To Malta To Face Charges After UK Arrest

Adrian Hillman, the former managing director at Allied Newspapers, is set to return to Malta after being arrested in the UK.

He is cooperating with British police and will not be objecting an extradition process aimed at bringing him back to the island to face financial crime charges in a Maltese court, Times of Malta reported.

Hillman was arrested earlier this week following the issuing of a UK National Crime Agency arrest warrant. He will now be arraigned in a British court before being extradited back to Malta.

“He made his whereabouts known to authorities from day one,” Hillman’s lawyer, Stefano Filletti, said yesterday. “This is simply because he has always intended to come to Malta voluntarily and clear his name of these accusations. He intends to fully cooperate with the authorities and is not contesting the extradition. The extradition process itself takes time and he will be returning.”