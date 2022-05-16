Adrian Hillman’s Progress Press Fraud Totalled Up To €1.4 Million 

Adrian Hillman is believed to have defrauded up to €1.4 million on the purchase of machinery for Progress Press, which is subject to a criminal case involving former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The detail was revealed by Inspector Joseph Scerri in the compilation of evidence against Hillman.

This case is related to a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report which found that Schembri had channelled over €650,000 to Hillman in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015 in a deal which saw his company, Kasco, supply a printing press to Times of Malta in 2018.

It is believed that the funds were transferred via a number of offshore companies and accounts based in Gibraltar and Switzerland, as well as the infamous Pilatus Bank.

However, Scerri told the court that Hillman received almost €1.4 million through a web of offshore companies.

Hillman stands accused of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, fraud to the detriment of Progress Press and Malta Enterprise, making a false declaration to a public authority and accepting bribes.

He was extradited to Malta in May 2021 and was charged soon after. He has pleaded not guilty.

The sitting will continue on 21st June.

